Bleach's Creator Reveals Their Favorite Jujutsu Kaisen Moment

Bleach's creator revealed his favorite Jujutsu Kaisen moment so far! Jujutsu Kaisen is currently celebrating a whole new realm of popularity since the release of its debut anime season last Fall, and this increase of sales for the original manga have sparked all kinds of new releases. This included a special fanbook for the series including all kinds of new information about the series directly from series creator Gege Akutami. As one of the big celebrations of this new release, Akutami was able to sit down with Bleach and Burn The Witch creator Tite Kubo for a conversation about their respective series.

This special interview (as compiled and translated by edomonogatari) including some surprise impressions about Jujutsu Kaisen from Kubo, and this included the reveal of his favorite moment in Akutami's series so far. As it turns out, Kubo was a fan of a particular line stated by Junpei Yoshino during the Vs. Mahito arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

When asked about his favorite scene or quote from Jujutsu Kaisen, Kubo first opened with, "Since the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is still ongoing, I believe its best scenes are yet to come." Kubo then continued by pointing out a particularly notable line from Junpei, "But if had to choose from the existing material, I’d say Junpei Yoshino’s "Don’t you think that whoever first said, ‘The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference’ must be rotting in hell?"

Ask for why this line struck a chord with Kubo, the Bleach creator explains, "It’s the quote that left the deepest impression on me. Some of the references you make, and the ways you make them, are familiar; I feel a certain affinity for Jujutsu Kaisen when I read it every week." It seems that Kubo's words indicate that he's along for the rest of the ride much like every other fan of Gege Akutami's original series. But also just as Kubo states, Jujutsu Kaisen is still running strong in both its anime and manga releases.

There's a great chance that all of its biggest moments are still ahead, so each new chapter of the series is more exciting than the last.