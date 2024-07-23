Jujutsu Kaisen Updates Gojo’s Style in Colorful New Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen has seen Satoru Gojo live up to his status as one of the most popular characters of the series more times than we can count. The blindfold-wearing teacher made waves in both the latest manga chapters along with the anime’s second season. Thanks to being nigh invincible and having an infectious personality, it should come as no surprise that Gojo has remained the franchise’s most popular character in poll after poll. In a new promo to celebrate both the series and Gojo, creator Gege Akutami has shared a brand new colorful take on Yuji Itadori’s favorite teacher.

When last we saw Gojo in the MAPPA-produced anime adaptation, he was in dire straits. While he wasn’t killed by his former friend Suguru Geto, the Jujutsu Tech teacher was locked inside a fiendish reality known as the Prison Realm. Yuji Itadori already had problems with Gojo being taken off the board but the cursed energy heroes found themselves struggling with the fallout of the world losing what was its strongest hero. The Shibuya Incident Arc changed the game when it came to the supernatural story and season three will turn up the heat with the arrival of the Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Gets a Brand New Style

Without going into spoiler territory, Gojo has been a major topic thanks to the events of the final arc of the supernatural shonen series. Creator Gege Akutami has been upping the stakes before he says goodbye to Jujutsu Tech and it shows. While the current fight most likely won’t be featured in the upcoming third season of the anime adaptation, it’s sure to send shockwaves through the anime world once it does land on the small screen.

On top of working on the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Studio MAPPA has some other major projects in the works. On top of returning to the world of Hell’s Paradise for its second season, the production house is also working on a remake of Ranma 1/2. It might be some time before we see season three hit the small screen by MAPPA with so many projects in the works but it’s still on the way thanks to the story’s possibility.

