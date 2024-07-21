Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Pitches Gojo’s Heavenly Revival

Jujutsu Kaisen loves nothing more than to keep fans guessing. Since the series began, creator Gege Akutami has pushed out tons of cliffhangers and shockers. These days, the manga is barreling towards its climax as our heroes makes their final stand against Sukuna. Now, it seems Hana has made their way back to battle, and a viral theory suggests her Jacob’s Ladder technique will bring Gojo Satoru back to life.

The whole thing got started when the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen put Hana back into battle. It was there the sorcerer used a familiar technique but with new strength. Hana set forward her maximum output Jacob’s Ladder, and according to a new theory, this new technique might bring Gojo back to life.

The theory goes a little something like this… What does Jacob’s Ladder do? At its base, the powerful technique eradicates curses, other techniques, and more. The move is what allowed Gojo to be freed from the Prison Realm as Jacob’s Ladder is strong enough to challenge the Prison Realm. Now that Hana is giving the technique her maximum output, netizens believe it may be strong enough to eradicate Kenjaku’s technique that Yuta is using to control Gojo’s corpse. If that happens, Gojo could return to Earth from his place beyond.

We know that eradicating a curse in Jujutsu Kaisen has helped characters like through unlikely odds in the past. During the Shibuya arc, Megumi lived despite summoning Mahoraga as Sukuna voided the terms of the shikigami’s summoning ritual. Megumi awoke from his death-like state as such, leaving fans to hope that Gojo’s body will be left in good condition for him to make a comeback. Time and again, Jujutsu Kaisen has asserted that the soul and body are inseparable, so death shouldn’t be a total barrier to his return.

And as for Yuta? Well, Jacob’s Ladder could help him as well. If Hana does eradicate the cursed technique keeping Yuta in Gojo’s body, his soul will be freed. He may be able to link up with Rika to reenter his body since the team pieced together Yuta’s body after his fight with Sukuna. The question is whether Yuta can survive in a body that is missing a brain, but if anyone can circumvent such a need, it is Rika. The Queen of Curses has a clear favorite, and she will do anything to see Yuta live again.

Not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat. You can read up on the series through the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen theory?