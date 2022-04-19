Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Addresses the Manga’s Latest Error

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest manga on the market, and sales are going through the roof ahead of season two. Right now, readers are all occupied with the Culling Game, and Yuta Okkotsu has carried the tournament as of late. His latest victory even spurred an error in the manga’s latest chapter, and now, the creator himself is opening up about the flub.

The update comes straight from Akutami after the Jujutsu Kaisen PR team confirmed the math in chapter 181 was done wrong. The update suggests Yuta has accrued 200 points for the Culling Game when he really has 190 to his name. So as you can imagine, Akutami was apologetic about the whole thing.

“I got a little too excited about giving Okkotsu 200 points and ending up bending the rules. What a huge blunder. I’m sorry for making such a complicated mistake while going over things even I barely understand,” he shared.

Of course, it is hard to blame Akutami for the flub here. The artist was so excited about Yuta’s win that he wanted to give the sorcerer an even 200 points. However, the rules of the tournament have been laid out, so Yuta’s points grab would not work out. It seems Jujutsu Kaisen will likely fix this numbers issue when it gets put in a volume down the line. But for now, fans can rest assured knowing the ordeal has been settled.

Did you notice this math blip when Jujutsu Kaisen put out its newest chapter? How do you like the Culling Game arc so far?