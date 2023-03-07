Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Pits Maki's Power Against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a wild new phase of the Culling Game arc as Yuji Itadori has been having to fight Sukuna directly for the first real time in the manga, and the newest chapter of the series has taken that to the next level by finally putting Maki Zenin's power against the terrible King of Curses! The Culling Game arc of the series has been developing in some surprising ways as Kenjaku has been preparing for the final phase of the deadly tournament. At the same time, the fights in the colonies are getting more intense for Yuji and the others.

Jujutsu Kaisen only twisted the knife even further when Sukuna decided to use this time of temporary weakness for Megumi Fushiguro that he activated his Binding Vow with Yuji and took over Megumi's body as a result. And as Yuji has struggled to deal with this new version of Sukuna for as long as he can, the newest chapter of the series gave him quite the powerful ally as Maki quickly showed up to the scene and demonstrated how strong she can be against Sukuna too.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Strong Is Maki Compared to Sukuna?

Although Maki had been struck by Sukuna's first attack from Megumi's powered up Nue in the previous chapters, Chapter 215 of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Maki take Sukuna by surprise by quickly sneaking into the battlefield without him really noticing. Mentioning that she must be tougher than he expected after not being damaged by Nue's attack, Sukuna is immediately attacked by Maki once Yuji tells her that he won't die no matter what she does against him.

Once Maki realizes that the goal is to stop Sukuna by any means necessary, even killing him, Maki then goes even harder and speeds up the fight as both Yuji and Maki deal some significant damage to Sukuna. Coupled with the fact that Megumi's still somewhere inside of his body and limiting the Cursed Energy output against his allies, Sukuna is overwhelmed by the duo. In fact, Sukuna is only saved by the battle with Uraume's help and it certainly continues to paint how much damage Maki can do to him at her current level.

Unfortunately we don't get a end to the fight for now, but how are you liking Maki's chances against Sukuna so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!