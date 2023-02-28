Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Megumi's Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen has put Megumi Fushiguro in his wildest situation in the series to date, but the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing that Megumi still is on the very of a comeback from Sukuna's clutches! Things have taken a turn for the worst as the Culling Game is getting more intense, and Sukuna took the opportunity of the chaos to make his big move that had been planning something from the very beginning. After activating his Binding Vow with Yuji, it was revealed that Sukuna actually took over Megumi's body and is now stronger than ever.

The recent slate of chapters of the series have seen the kind of trouble Sukuna can get into now that he's fully taken over Megumi's body, and Yuji and the others are running out of options as to how to fight back. But while Megumi might not have been able to shake off Sukuna's control in the same quick way that Yuji Itadori did, it's becoming clear as of the newest chapter of the series that he's started to fight back from the inside. It's not completely over just yet.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How is Megumi Fighting Back Against Sukuna?

Chapter 214 of Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off Yuji's full fight against Sukuna, and Sukuna's consistently surprised about how strong Yuji still is despite not having a connection to him anymore. And while Yuji's strength and speed has taken him by surprise, what Sukuna's questioning even more is the fact that he seems much weaker than he expected to be. When dealing what was supposed to be a deadly blow to Yuji, he realizes that Yuji's cuts aren't as deep as he had expected them to be.

It's here that Sukuna realizes that his Cursed Energy output is much lower, and with his blaming Megumi for it, it's clearer than ever that Megumi is still somewhere within his body and subconsciously fighting back against Sukuna's control. But it's still not full enough to completely fight back, or even regain control of his body, so hopefully he can work with Yuji to somehow get to a place where they can save Megumi's body.

Do you think Megumi will be able to free himself from Sukuna's control? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!