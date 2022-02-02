Jujutsu Kaisen Will Take a Mini Break Later This Month

Jujutsu Kaisen has been on fire since 2022 began, and artist Gege Akutami is to thank for the hits. As the manga tackles the Culling Game, all eyes are on Yuji and Megumi while Gojo keeps out of the picture, and a recent cliffhanger just brought another player into the mix. Of course, this means readers are eager to keep up with the manga week after week, but they’ll need to take a pause at some point this February thanks to a mini-hiatus.

The update comes from WSJ_manga as the site reported Jujutsu Kaisen‘s short hiatus. According to the piece, the manga will put out an issue as planned this coming weekend, but it will be off schedule next week. Jujutsu Kaisen will then return in Weekly Shonen Jump #12 as February nears its end.

This break is certainly warranted given all the work Akutami has put into Jujutsu Kaisen in 2022 so far. Fans are happy to see the artist take time off, and they are excited the hiatus wasn’t scheduled for this coming week. After all, the manga’s latest chapter dropped a huge cliffhanger, and fans are desperate to learn more about Yuta’s role in the Culling Game.

After all, the hero is back in action, and he’s taking part in the same tournament as Yuji and Megumi. The manga just finished the latter’s brutal fight which he won, and Yuji is still dealing with his own thing across town. Now, Yuta has entered the mix, and he made quite the debut. The manga welcomed Yuta to the Culling Game as he killed the event’s top player, so everyone will be gunning for the prodigy before long. It seems fans will learn more about his plans for the Culling Game when Jujutsu Kaisen puts out its new chapter this week. But after that, readers will need to buckle in for a mini-hiatus.

If you need to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen, you will have some time soon to binge the series. Viz Media has the entire series available in its online catalog, and the whole series can be read with a subscription. Manga Plus also has the series available in English, and you can read the complete series for free for a limited time if you’re just getting started!

Are you surprised by this Jujutsu Kaisen break? Are you keeping up with the manga these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.