Jujutsu Kaisen Kicks Off Culling Game With Surprising Twist

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially entered Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro into the Culling Game, but has introduced a surprising twist to their start of the tournament. Yuji and Megumi might have been spending the last few chapters making their necessary preparations and trying to recruit new allies before entering Kenjaku’s Culling Game tournament, but while they have been taking their time, the tournament itself has been ongoing in the background as those Cursed Spirits and Jujutsu Sorcerers that wanted to jump in as soon as possible have already started killing one another. Now fans are starting to see this tournament for themselves.

The previous chapter of the series saw Yuji, Megumi, Kinji, and Panda officially stand in front of one of the many closed off Culling Game colonies and declare their participation in Kenjaku’s tournament, and the newest chapter of the series makes good on this promise by kicking off their first fights. But before doing so, it’s revealed that there is actually a surprising twist to the set up that was not outlined in the rules that had been revealed before. When entering the colonies, there’s apparently a shuffling that has been the first way to really separate the weak from the strong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 161 of the series sees Yuji and Megumi officially entering a colony to start their their time in the Culling Game, and right away the two of them are thrown for a loop. While they had entered into the colony’s barrier together, the two of them end up separated from one another and are sent plummeting from the sky into the ground below. It’s revealed that an unspoken rule of the game was that when a player enters a barrier, they are randomly sent to one of nine pre-determined spots.

This has become the way many of the other players have picked off newbies who are thrown by the sudden rule. They have positioned themselves by each of these spots, and pick off the players who didn’t expect to be shifted around right when the game began. Luckily Yuji and Megumi were clearly ready for this twist, but it’s also clear that the Culling Game is hiding a lot more danger than the two of them could have prepared for. Because while knowing the rules is well enough, there are already loopholes and other dangers they really have to keep on their toes for.

But what did you think to the start of the Culling Game? What are you hoping to see from Jujutsu Kaisen’s deadly take on the tournament arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!