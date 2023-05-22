Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Drops Its Best Look Yet at Toji

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be hitting screens later this Summer, and the anime has dropped the best look at Toji Fushiguro's debut yet with its newest trailer! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has quite a lot of ground to cover when it finally premieres as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule later this year, and first it will kick things off with an adaptation of the Gojo's Past saga from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. This arc goes back in time to fill in some of the gaps and questions left by Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and introduces some big players.

The Gojo's Past saga encompasses the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga as Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri are tasked with a new mission to protect the very important new addition, Riko Amanai. It's here that fans are introduced to Megumi's deadly father, Toji, who has a massive impact on Jujutsu Kaisen's past and future as he tries to hunt down Riko through the Gojo's Past arc. You can check out the newest look at Toji with the new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 below:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who Is Toji Fushiguro?

Without giving too much away for what's coming ahead in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Toji Fushiguro is Megumi's father and is the main one that Gojo and the others will be dealing with during the events of the Gojo's Past saga. Toji's a memorable fighter due to the unique way he moves through battle, and as fans can see in the trailer, he's got a mastery of multiple kinds of weapons that make him a threat unlike anything fans have seen in the series thus far.

Toji will be voiced in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 by Takehito Koyasu (Kuzan in One Piece, Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), and without giving even more away, we won't only be seeing him in the first half of the season. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will also be adapting the events of the Shibuya Incident arc, and Toji surprisingly plays a role in all of that chaos too. But it won't be too long before we see it all go down as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres on July 6th in Japan.

What are you hoping to see from Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?