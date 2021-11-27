Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Higuruma’s Strongest Weapon Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen unleashed Hiromi Higuruma’s strongest weapon yet with the newest chapter of the series! As the Culling Game continues to unfold for Yuji Itadori, fans are beginning to get a much different look at how it has been on the inside of the colonies for those sorcerers who have been participating in Kenjaku’s deadly tournament since it first began. This has given fans a much better idea of one of the fighters who has quickly risen through the ranks of the tournament and has already earned enough points to stand on top, Hiromi Higuruma.

Before Yuji even met Higuruma and began his fight with him, a flashback revealed that Higuruma once was a lawyer who had grown dissatisfied with how the justice system operated and when he had awoken to his cursed abilities, began his life as a cold killer. When Yuji had asked for a retrial in the previous chapter, it was revealed that fans would soon see the true abilities of Higuruma’s Judgeman (and thus seen that cold killing nature in action) cursed technique and thus is was revealed with his strongest weapon yet, the Executioner’s Sword.

When Yuji had used a loophole from Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing Domain Expansion to temporarily stop the fight and asked for a retrial, he was soon sentenced to death due to his confession of mass murder during the Shibuya Incident. Chapter 166 of the series picks up right after that and reveals that when Judgeman sentences someone to death, it not only uses the same Confiscation technique it did before to strip an opponent of their Cursed Technique, but the death penalty transforms Higuruma’s gavel into a deadly new weapon.

This is the Executioner’s Sword, and it is confirmed to be part of the biggest penalty Judgeman can give someone. It’s not revealed what goes into the making of this sword, but following confiscation, it’s teased that anyone cut with this blade will surely die. The two of them then begin their fight once more as Higuruma wields such a deadly weapon against a Yuji who has been sapped of much of his strength. But what do you think?

What do you think of this look at Higuruma’s strongest weapon? Curious to see if that is what helped him to gain so many points in the Culling Game so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!