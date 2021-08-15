Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off Megumi's Sneaky New Ninja Technique

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen showed off a sneaky new use of Megumi Fushiguro's Cursed Techniques with the newest chapter of the series! Series creator Gege Akutami is now back in full swing with the original manga series following a lengthy hiatus, and the series is continuing through the preparations Megumi and the others need to make before his sister Tsumiki has to declare herself as part of Kenjaku's Culling Game. The time is ticking down fast, and Megumi and Yuji are steadily running out of time before they can recruit the elusive but powerful third year, Kinji Hakari.

While Yuji Itadori is getting closer to Hakari while working in his underground fighting ring, Megumi has been attempting to find his own way towards Hakari by sneaking around and gathering information. In this stealth mission, Megumi has been utilizing a cool new use of his shadow bending Cursed Technique that the newest chapter further confirms allows him to travel through shadows and sneak up on his opponents.

Look at Megumi’s new skill!!!

He can dive into someone’s shadows😆 Now he’s like a Ninja🥷#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/2XnFdOpLHO — Kyle Anime Scouter (@kylescouter) August 9, 2021

Megumi, like many of the other fighters, had grown stronger following his fights during the Shibuya Incident and Chapter 154 is one of the first indications of how he's evolved in the days since. We got to see a bit of this in the previous chapter as Megumi had pulled his hood over his head and emerged from a shadow, but this chapter gives us a full sequence of just how this actually works. He first can dive into someone's shadow, and emerge shortly after for a quick stealth attack.

This ability was teased during his first use of his own Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, which saw him bouncing around the shadows. But now it seems that rather than be limited to his own controlled area, Megumi can now use this technique at will in fights. Now it's just a matter of seeing just how much he can use this ability, and what the limits of it are in fights. But what do you think?

