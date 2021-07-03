Jujutsu Kaisen Producer Reveals the Hilarious Problem Behind Megumi's Domain Expansion Scene

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's producer opened up about the hilariously unexpected problem with the debut of Megumi Fushiguro's Domain Expansion in the anime! The first season of the anime was such a huge hit with fans that sales of Gege Akutami's original manga had skyrockted, and this was even more so towards the end of the first season. The final arc of the season saw Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi taking on their own strong opponents, and Megumi's fight resulted in a huge power boost as he unlocked his strongest move yet, his own version of the Domain Expansion.

But as producer behind the anime, Keisuke Seshimo, revealed during the special Jujutsu Kaisen panel held during Studio MAPPA's 10th Anniversary celebration (which also featured the first look at new anime projects like Chainsaw Man), the team behind the anime were conflicted about depicting Megumi with an "ugly" face since he's normally such a cool looking person even in the midst of fights. They even had to assign someone with the explicit purpose of making him "ugly" in that moment.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

As reported by @soukatsu_ on Twitter, Seshimo noted how they were "conflicted" about depicting Megumi with an "ugly face" during his use of the Domain Expansion scene in the anime as he's usually a "good-looking 'ikemen' [which roughly refers to a cool or exciting man]." Seshimo then noted that even with his nosebleed and bloody face in the fight, Megumi ended up looking cool anyway. What's even more hilarious, however, is that is an issue they've had with the anime already.

Seshimo explained that the staff had to specifically assign someone to animated Megumi's Domain Expansion to make sure he had as "ugly" of a face as possible because in his past fights in the anime, he's always had a "pretty" face even when losing fights. The focus on "ugliness" might be surprising, but that also falls in line with Akutami's original series as the creator often makes his characters look their most intense when fighting for their lives.

This adds to the overall brutality of the series, and it's definitely hilarious to hear that the anime had trouble with figuring out how to nail that with Megumi's final fight of the first season. What did you think of Megumi's Domain Expansion scene? Did he look too cool to be "ugly"? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!