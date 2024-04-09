Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Introduces Yuji's Awakened State

Jujutsu Kaisen is still working its way through the fight against Sukuna as the Shinjuku Showdown Arc continues, but the cliffhanger from the manga's newest chapter could turn it all around as Yuji Itadori has reached a new awakened state! Ever since Satoru Gojo was shockingly defeated by Sukuna, it's been one loss after another for Yuji and the surviving sorcerers. Sukuna seems to only be getting stronger with each of their failed efforts to take him down, and thus it's seeming less likely they actually have a chance of winning the more time passes with each chapter.

Although the newest chapters of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga have seen Yuji and the others get help from some surprising sources, but a true victory is even further away the stronger Sukuna is starting to get. The newest chapter makes this even more prominent as Sukuna seems to be regaining the use of his Cursed Technique, but Yuji is also seemingly keeping pace with Sukuna as he unleashes yet another Black Flash with the chapter setting the stage for the awakening of Yuji's potential.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: What Is Yuji's Awakened Power?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 picks up right after Sukuna had used two consecutive Black Flashes, and the race is on to deal even more damage before Sukuna recovers his use of the Reverse Curse Technique and heal all of his damage. But as Yuji and the others attempt to stop him, Sukuna uses even more Black Flashes and speeds up his recovery and the use of his Cursed Techniques get even stronger. But there's a hope that Yuji could make contact with Sukuna again and slow his recovery.

This happens as the chapter comes to an end as Yuji throws another Black Flash at Sukuna. But while Sukuna had seen it coming, he was locked down by another technique for long enough for Yuji to make contact with the Black Flash as the chapter comes to an end. With this Black Flash, Yuji's potential is unlocked and he has reached a new level of awakening as the fight with Sukuna continues.

