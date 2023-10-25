Jujutsu Kaisen x Marshmello Collab Released

Jujutsu Kaisen is thriving these days thanks to season two, and now a new player has emerged to collab with the hit anime. After tons of gossip, Marshmello has launched a special collab with Gege Akutami's thrilling series. So if you want to nab a piece of Marshmello x Jujutsu Kaisen history, you best head over to the artist's online store ASAP.

As you can see here, Marshmello Music has launched its big Jujutsu Kaisen line, and it pays homage to all of our favorites. You can see Nobara is styling with a black rose hoodie while Yuji has his own blue pullover on hand. There are also some long-sleeve shirts available starring Gojo and Megumi. Plus, there are a whole host of short-sleeved shirts available. Featuring hats and posters and even stickers, this Jujutsu Kaisen collab runs the gambit, so you better nab your favorite pieces while supplies last.

When it comes to pricing, the Marshmello x Jujutsu Kaisen line runs between $80 USD to $5 USD. It is up fo you to pick your budget, alright? All of the line's stickers are pretty affordable, and there is a sweet Sukuna Chibi sticker for those in the market.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans a rabid when it comes to new merchandise. The franchise has tons of goods to its name, but the anime's second season has put renewed focus on Akutami's hit series. If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can catch up on the anime courtesy of Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen can be found on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

