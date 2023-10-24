Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings to Life The Axe-Swinging Mei Mei

Of the many players that have assembled as a part of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident Arc, both heroes and villains alike have their fair share of “aces in the hole” when it comes to their respective power levels. While Satoru Gojo might now be trapped in the Prison Realm, this doesn’t mean that the heroes are completely powerless in the face of Geto and his army of miscreants. Mei Mei is currently working her way through curses with her trusty axe and one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring the sorcerer to life.

Mei Mei didn’t just have a big role in the latest Shibuya Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second anime season, but the axe-slinging sorcerer also had a major role in the Hidden Inventory Arc. In chatting with Geto during his time as a student at Jujutsu Tech, Mei Mei might have inadvertently set him on his path of attempting to eliminate human beings to be rid of curses entirely. While she certainly didn’t mean to turn Geto to the dark side, she helped to plant the seed in his mind that would see him fighting against his former friend Gojo and attempt to eliminate humanity. Hoping to create a world that was fit only for those who could use cursed energy, Geto’s mission continues even if he has greatly changed.

Mei Mei Slings Her Axe

In the Shibuya Incident Arc, Mei Mei is taking the opportunity to chop her way through a number of curses that have been amassed in the Japanese province. While she has split from Yuji and other members of Jujutsu Tech, the sorcerer has been working her way to Geto in a bid to free Gojo from the Prison Realm and halt the assault currently taking place on the innocent population. Even if Mei Mei survives Shibuya, her world will never be the same thanks to this latest storyline.

MAPPA has yet to confirm if Jujutsu Kaisen will receive a third season, though it seems like a safe bet that the animation studio will stick with the story of Yuji Itadori and company for some time to come. As the manga continues to throw some major events at shonen fans, the anime will have some big moments to adapt if it continues for more seasons in the future.

What do you think of this new take on Mei Mei? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.