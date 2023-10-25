Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 Stills Released

Are you ready for more Jujutsu Kaisen? If so, then you better get ready for another big episode. This week will mark the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen season two episode 14, and we have been given our first look at the update.

As you can see below, a slew of stills were just released for Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode. The photos showcase a few highlights from "Fluctuations" ahead of its October 26 launch. And yes, it seems Fake-Goto will show up in this big update.

From the images above, we can see Fake-Geto looking very sleek in the shadows, and he's hardly the only sorcerer featured here. After all, we get not one by two different shots of Mei Mei. The girl can be seen with her signature braid in these photos, and the stills also nod to Mei Mei's younger brother. As for the other stills, they flesh out the Shibuya Incident showdowns happening in the subway stations, but there is no sign of Yuji or Choso here.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you will want to check out the anime ASAP. You can hit up Crunchyroll to watch all of Jujutsu Kaisen season one and its latest episodes of season two. As for the manga, Gege Akutami's hit series can be binged through the Shonen Jump app. So for those eager for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

