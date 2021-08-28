Jujutsu Kaisen Art Imagines Megumi in Different Anime Styles

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami has risen the ranks of Shonen franchises in its relatively short history since hitting the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, with one fan artist deciding to imagine one of the "Big Three" of the series in the style of other anime franchises. While Yuji Itadori might be the star of the show and Gojo Satoru has gained insane notoriety among the anime community, Megumi Fushiguro has exhibited some insane moves throughout the first season of the anime which has definitely seen him earn his place within the ranks of Jujutsu Tech.

While Yuji Itadori has the power derived from the king of the curses residing in his body and Nobara Kusogaki wields voodoo dolls and nails to help in battling the supernatural, Megumi is just a tad different when it comes to his insane abilities. Able to summon several spirit animals to his side, which includes the likes of wolves, birds, snakes, toads, and far more, Megumi was able to show off his true strength during the final act of the first season, unleashing a brand new ultimate technique dubbed Ten Shadows. Needless to say, anime fans can expect some big things from Megumi in the future.

Reddit Artist Eefie_Von shared this unique take on Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi, imaging what the sorcerer would look like if he were a part of colossal anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, Demon Slayer, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and more:

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be confirmed but considering the reception to the first, we would imagine that fans won't be waiting long to see the return of Yuji and company. On the flip side, it took little time for Studio MAPPA to announce that they were hard at work on the prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will explore the world of the supernatural long before Yuji had joined the ranks of Jujutsu Tech.

Recently, in the manga, creator Gege Akutami took a brief hiatus from the series due to health issues but returned to the franchise in record time. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, expect to see some changes to Megumi from what we've seen so far to the latest chapters of the manga.

What is your favorite alternate take on Megumi featured here? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.