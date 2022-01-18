Jujutsu Kaisen Spots the Big Flaw with Megumi’s Domain

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the main flaw of Megumi Fushiguro’s new Domain Expansion with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami’s original manga series is now in full swing as both Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro continue making their way through Colony 1. But while Yuji was already much more successful in accomplishing their first major goal in getting Hiromi Higuruma to make a new rule that would help Megumi’s sister, Megumi himself was caught within the scheme of some of the other sorcerers trying to take him out and make some quick points.

As the fights in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony continues with the newest chapter of the series, Megumi has had to deal with some of the strangest cursed techniques yet. But while strange, they have also been surprisingly powerful as Megumi has had to pull out all sorts of tricks in order to get one over on his current opponent Reggie. The previous chapter of the series then saw Megumi unleash a makeshift version of his Chimera Shadow Garden Domain Expansion, but the newest chapter dug deep into it and revealed its main weakness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 171 picks up right after Megumi unleashes his Domain Expansion, but it’s revealed that it’s still the same kind of incomplete version of the domain that he had first debuted during the Death Painting Womb arc. Usually Domain Expansions are a kind of last ditch move from a sorcerer as an ultimate technique with an attack that’s sure to kill, but his is incomplete so it doesn’t include that kind of attack. He instead used a nearby gymnasium, and because of that it’s only use is to strengthen Megumi’s usual ten shadow technique.

Because of this, it’s now forced a new weakness on Megumi that he needs to bear the weight of each of his held shadows. It ended up being something that Megumi was able to use to his advantage as Reggie had assumed it was a complete Domain, but it’s also reflective of just how much Megumi still needs to grow to better maintain a complete version of his ultimate technique. But first he needs to survive this fight.

What do you think? How are you liking Megumi’s newest Domain Expansion so far? How are you liking the Culling Game arc as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!