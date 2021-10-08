Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Reveals Megumi’s Brutal Promise

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed Megumi Fushiguro’s brutal promise as the Culling Game has begun with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! After spending the last few months recovering from the Shibuya Incident and making their preparations for what to do next, Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have officially entered into Kenjaku’s Culling Game. They have a week until Tsumiki is forced to participate, so they have formed a plan along with Kinji Hakari and Panda to somehow convince a player with 100 points to create a rule that would allows Tsumiki to escape from the game.

After the previous chapter saw Megumi, Yuji, Hakari, and Panda officially entering into the Culling Game colonies, the Culling Game has officially begun. There is a twist right off the bat, however, as both Yuji and Megumi have been separated from one another (which Megumi guesses is at least a distance over two kilometers) and sent into random points in the colony as they start the game. But this separation might have worked out for Megumi as he’s willing to do whatever it takes to save his sister and promises that if it comes down to it, he’ll earn the 100 points the old fashioned and violent way.

Chapter 161 of the series separates Megumi from Yuji as they are now officially entered into the Culling Game, but Megumi’s first opponent is much different than Yuji’s. Megumi comes across a young woman named Remi who is immediately defeated by him. He tries to figure out Hiromi Higuruma’s location from her, and she says that she knows where he is and will even take Megumi to him. But to do so, she also requests that Megumi become her “knight” and protector. He does agree, but lets her know right away what he’ll do if she’s lying to him.

His inner monologue reveals he has no qualms about earning 100 points, and that would mean killing as many players as he needs to reach that amount. With players ranging from 1-5 points each depending on circumstances, Megumi’s basically declaring that he’s willing to kill this Remi person along with anyone that comes across his path. While Yuji would rather avoid the killing, Megumi’s going to do whatever it takes to save his sister, and bloodying his hands means nothing if it helps.

But what do you think of Megumi's declaration? Curious to see how the Culling Game goes for him from here?