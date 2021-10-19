Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases a Culling Game Trap

Jujutsu Kaisen has placed Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro in a mysterious trap within the Culling Game with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game has officially kicked off in the manga as fans have seen Yuji and Megumi’s first real battles within the deadly tournament. After finding out that they had been separated by several kilometers across the colony after first making their way into a gate, the two of them are now trying their own routes to make it to Hiromi Higuruma in an effort to ask him to use his points to craft a new rule and free Tsumiki.

As one would expect, Yuji and Megumi’s first real fights have been dramatically different from one another and the differences will be continuing even further as the two of them now are forging two completely different paths heading in seemingly the opposite direction. Unfortunately for one of them, the end of the newest chapter teases that one of them will be walking right into a trap set by one of the more cunning players within the Culling Game. It’s just a matter of seeing which one is headed for the trap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 162 of the series picks up right after Yuji and Megumi’s first fights in the Culling Game had kicked off, and Yuji cleanly disposed of the first two opponents that had come his way. After beating them, he’s approached by a third person (who had been monitoring Yuji after he fell into the colony and planned to feed him to the two Cursed Users) who had recognized him in the previous chapter. Introducing himself as Ren Amai, he recognizes Yuji by his middle school moniker of the “Tiger of West Junior High,” but Yuji has no idea who he is.

Either way, this new person says he knows where Higuruma is. At the same time Megumi’s new “ally” Remi, doubles down on her promise to take Megumi to Higuruma should he protect her in the game. The both of them claim they know where Higuruma is, but declared two different locations for two very different reasons. This means one of them is lying, and the final page of the chapter further emphasizes this as another curse user is waiting for that “kid” to bring them their next prey.

It’s unclear who’s working with who, but what is clear is that both Yuji and Megumi need to be on their toes for what’s coming next. But what do you think? Which one of them is heading for the trap? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!