Jujutsu Kaisen's Movie Trailer Has Fans Freaking Out
Jujutsu Kaisen promised fans they were in for a surprise today, and the anime delivered just as it said. Not long ago, the series stepped out with an update on its first movie, and the gift in question was a teaser trailer. So as you can guess, well - fans are freaking out big time over the clip.
You only have to check out the reactions below to see why fans are so excited. The trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 may be short, but it packs in a lot of goodies. Not only does it give fans their first look at Yuta in action, but it shows off his powers along with Rika to sweeten the deal.
At this point, the fandom is going gaga over Yuta and his design in this movie. The character may not be well known to the anime fandom yet, but manga readers know him well. After all, Yuta has an interesting character arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, and his relationship with Yuji will be fun to see play out on screen.
For now, fans know little else about Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but they do know it will go live in Japan on December 24. The movie is expected to premiere globally at some point, and no stateside release has been announced. But if you need to catch up on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, it can be found on Crunchyroll. And if you want to read the prequel manga that inspired this movie, you can read the synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 below:
"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!
Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?"
What do you think of this first-look at Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Are you hyped for this big movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Such Babies
YUTA AND RIKA ARE SO LITTLE OMGGGG pic.twitter.com/vBbNeqvpuw— ria. tea’s wife (REAL) (@lgbtzenin) July 29, 2021
Fingers Crossed
Can’t wait for the jujutsu Kaisen movie I can finally get to see my favorite character in Jjk animated. Manifesting Yuta vs Geto Rn 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/XLLYpEna8a— Hog loves Yuta (Reading Tokyo Ghoul) (@hoglovesanime) July 23, 2021
It's Too Heavy
YUTA MY KING YOU DESERVE A GOOD REST AFTER CARRYING THE ENTIRE JUJUTSU WORLD ON YOUR BACK pic.twitter.com/jWgocFiHrM— aleysa (@GOJOASS) July 29, 2021
Uh, What?
Cant wait to see Yuta and Vol 0 Gojo pic.twitter.com/wu2R5Pjij9— Ali 💈 (@levisimmortal) July 29, 2021
Soon.... Soon!
I can't wait to see yuta in the movie, and I can't wait to see him after arc shibuyua pic.twitter.com/k21AbaEXcq— Shirayuji (@miyukilover02) July 29, 2021
What a Win
congratulations to jujutsu kaisen for being the only animanga to have yuta okkotsu pic.twitter.com/kx9LiLALnv— ًgumi (@httpmanjiro) July 29, 2021
It's Coming Together
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 MOVIE TRAILER TSSKGS I’M FEELING SO MANY THINGS RNpdsld— 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗮 | megumi fushiguro lovebot (@niteskyi) July 29, 2021
yuta is voiced by Megumi Ogata..., she is one of my fav voice actors i’m pic.twitter.com/91GaK0yvwa