Jujutsu Kaisen Revisits the Old Days with New Gojo Sketch

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has started by taking anime viewers into the past. Focusing on the tragic story of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko failing to save the life of the Star Vessel Riko, the Hidden Inventory Arc is setting the stage for how the cursed energy-wielders ended up where they are today. To help push the adventure that takes shonen fans back to the past, new art has emerged which sees the former trio in their time as the series' stars prior to Yuji Itadori's arrival.

As Jujutsu Kaisen fans know, this flashback arc is setting the stage for the events that will see Suguru Geto becoming the series' big bad. While anime fans have had the opportunity to see the villain in action, the Hidden Inventory Arc shows how he is able to use supernatural creatures he has absorbed to help win some serious battles. Unfortunately, both Geto and Gojo's combined powers weren't enough to save RIko's life, as the Star Vessel was killed by the villainous Toji in one of the series' most shocking moments to date. Following the conclusion of this flashback arc, Yuji and company will bring us back to the present and introduce anime viewers to the Shibuya Incident Arc, one of the most highly anticipated storylines of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Flashback

The Hidden Inventory Arc might not feature Yuji Itadori, Nobara, and Megumi, but there are clear references to what is to come, especially when it comes to Megumi. Establishing a major connection between Toji and Megumi, the supernatural series clearly had quite a few spinning plates that it deftly balanced in its arcs, whether they take place in the past or present. When the Shibuya Incident Arc arrives, the after-effects of both this preliminary season 2 arc, and the first film of the franchise, will come into play.

NEW GOJO GETO SHOKO ILLUSTRATION

The production house responsible for Jujutsu Kaisen, Studio MAPPA, has had quite a busy year, already producing the likes of Attack on Titan, Hell's Paradise, and Vinland Saga to name a few. Considering the popularity of the supernatural shonen series, a third season seems inevitable from MAPPA, especially considering how much is left of the manga for the anime adaptation to adapt. Following this flashback arc, expect the series to focus on the present as it moves forward and keep the camera on Yuji Itadori and his current crew moving forward.