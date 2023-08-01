Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached the final moments of the Gojo Past's saga, and the promo for Episode 5 of the anime is teasing the Premature Death arc that ends it all. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off with the Gojo's Past saga from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga as the anime adapted a very important mission from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past in Jujutsu Tech. The end of this mission led to two of them going on the respective paths play out in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the anime's first season, and the next episode will show how it all falls apart.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be starting the Premature Death arc with Season 2's next episode, and the title of the arc reflects how both Gojo and Geto will be changing their perspectives based on what went down with Riko Amanai during their mission. It's what sparks both of their journeys, and helps to fill in some of the very important gaps that we'll see continue with the Shibuya Incident arc that will be starting after, You can check out the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 29

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 is titled "Premature Death" and will be premiering with Crunchyroll on Saturday, August, 5th. If you wanted to catch up with the anime as it is so far, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

