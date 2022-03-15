Jujutsu Kaisen Is Launching an Official Hello Kitty Collaboration

When you think about Jujutsu Kaisen, you probably don’t think about super cute and cuddly things. The supernatural series is more known for its violent fights and gory monsters, after all. However, Sanrio has never backed down to a challenge before. That is why the team behind Hello Kitty has launched an official collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen… and it works way too well.

Yes, you did read that right. Jujutsu Kaisen and Sanrio have teamed up for a collaboration, and it is something fans never thought they would see.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Sanrio Characters Collaboration New Illustration pic.twitter.com/XMawHXmIcY — shiro (@kaikaikitan) March 14, 2022

As you can see above, the official collaboration went live over in Japan courtesy of a poster. A slew of illustrations was shown combining Sanrio with Gege Akutami’s supernatural series. And to be honest, it works surprisingly well.

As you can see, Kero Kero Keroppi has teamed up with Maki, and the pair look great with their matching green looks. As for Megumi, the dark-haired sorcerer is working with Bad Badtz-Maru while Yuji is chilling with Pochacco. My Melody and Nobara have hit it off, and Cinnamoroll has been given a makeover courtesy of Gojo. And if you are wondering who Sukuna is paired well, that honor goes to none other than Hello Kitty herself.

Obviously, Jujutsu Kaisen and Sanrio could not be further from each other. Akutami’s series is gritty and dark with enough gore to give even the bravest fans the creeps. Hello Kitty and her friends inspire nothing but fluff and awe wherever they go. Still, this cute collaboration proves that Sanrio can work with just about any franchise, and fans will want any and all merchandise that comes from this partnership.

What do you think about this cute collaboration? Which Jujutsu Kaisen character suits Sanrio the best? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.