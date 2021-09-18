Jujutsu Kaisen Gets Cute With Hello Kitty Crossover

When attempting to describe the world of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen, the word “cute” doesn’t ring to mind for many as Yuji Itadori and his friends will normally find themselves battling against bone-chilling supernatural threats, but the main sorcerers of the series will be getting a makeover thanks to a crossover with Hello Kitty and the other colorful characters created by Sanrio. To help amp up the hype levels before Jujutsu Kaisen releases its first feature-length film in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, this certainly isn’t the strangest series that we’ve seen Hello Kitty dive into.

Hello Kitty, for those might not be familiar with the albino cat, has become a juggernaut of merchandising since first hitting the scene, helping to sell millions of dollars of merch throughout its history. While this crossover with the students of Jujutsu Tech might seem bonkers, Hello Kitty has crossed over with the likes of Mobile Suit: Gundam, Stein’s Gate, Naruto, My Hero Academia and more. While we most likely won’t be seeing an anime crossover between Jujutsu Kaisen and the characters of Sanrio, getting the opportunity to see these adorable new takes on the heroes, and villain Sukuna is well worth the price of admission.

The Official Twitter Account for one of Sanrio’s characters, Cinnamon, shared this first look at the crossover wherein the Jujutsu Tech teacher Gojo as the pair makes a cake and takes a break from battling against the supernatural threats that have only been growing stronger since Yuji Itadori first hit the scene:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to release this December, the day before Christmas, in theaters in Japan. While there has been no news regarding a North American release, we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time before this upcoming prequel movie hits the West. Though a second season of the anime created by Studio MAPPA has yet to be confirmed, the popularity of the Shonen series most likely makes this a foregone conclusion as well.

What do you think of this adorable crossover? What other anime characters do you want to see dive into the world of Hello Kitty? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

