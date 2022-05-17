Jujutsu Kaisen Throws Panda Into His First Culling Game Fight

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially thrown Panda into the deep end with his first and maybe final major fight in the Culling Game with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc has already seen Yuji Itadori and the others making their way through their first intense fights in the deadly tournament in both the Tokyo No.1 and Sendai colonies, and the recent string of chapters has now shifted its focus to the fights in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony. After showcasing Kinji Hakari's first major fight in the tournament, the newest chapter has surprisingly reunited with Panda.

As showcased previously when Yuji and Megumi had entered the Tokyo No. 1 colony, a surprising rule for new entrants in the Culling Game had separated each of them into randomly placed different points in the area. Unfortunately it's the same case for Panda as he's been separated from Hakari, and left all on his own. Also in even more terrible luck for the fighter, he ends up first taking on the fighter who is likely the deadliest one in the colony right now in Hajime Kashimo.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 184 of Jujutsu Kaisen opens with Panda worried about what first move he could make. He sits still for the most part while trying to get a gauge of his bloody surroundings, and is bummed over the fact that he and Hakari had been separated as he was hoping to use Hakari as the main fighter for the both of them. But when he decides to finally move, he ends up crossing paths with Kashimo and it's probably the worst case scenario for Panda overall. Once Kashimo identifies him as a player, the fight immediately begins.

Despite all of Panda's powerful techniques that we have both seen and not seen him use in the series yet, Kashimo's electric cursed techniques completely tear apart Panda's body and leave him bloodied and beaten as the chapter comes to an end. So while this is his first major fight in the Culling Game, it's also likely his last.