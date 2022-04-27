Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Culling Game With New Poster

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has its anime team hard at work on season two, and in the meantime, all eyes are on the manga right now. If you didn't know, creator Gege Akutami is juggling the manga's most ambitious arc yet courtesy of the Culling Game. So of course, you can see why fans are stoked the manga arc just got its very first poster.

The artwork went live in tandem with Jump Giga's spring issue. As you can see below, the black-white visual showcases a slew of sorcerers. And of course, you will find a ton of familiar faces along with several Jujutsu Kaisen newbies.

Kenjaku is easy to spot on this poster, and the same can be said for Yuji who is on the righthand side. Megumi is shown summoning his shikigami over to the left, and Yuta's trademark eye bags are hard to miss. Other sorcerers like Panda can also be seen here, and several newcomers to the manga are given spots of honor. From Hakari to Ryo and Hiromi, this poster has everyone the Culling Game has touched upon so far, and there are more challenges to come.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is Now One of the World's Top-Grossing Anime Films | Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay is Ready for Season 2 With Gojo's Past Team | Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Anniversary With New Promo

This poster is the first one Jujutsu Kaisen has dedicated to the Culling Game if you've been keeping score. The big tournament got started just after the Shibuya Incident, and with Gojo gone, the event has become a bloodbath. Kenjaku set up the terrorist event once Gojo was sealed away in the prison dimension, and the world's sorcerers are being forced to fight in ten colonies down Japan while trying to kill those around them.

So far, Yuta is in the top spot after making a surprise appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen tournament. Megumi has won one of his battles to date while Yuji managed to strike a tenuous alliance with his school's upperclassmen. And despite its bevy of battles so far, Jujutsu Kaisen promises there are more to come before the Culling Game saga comes to a close.

What do you think of this new key visual? How are you enjoying Jujutsu Kaisen's most recent arc so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.