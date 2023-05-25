Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Explores Gojo's Past With New Image

Studio MAPPA has been working hard in 2023, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is looking to highlight the artistic talents of the production house even more. While the upcoming anime season is set to bring back Yuji Itadori and his current crew, as the trio took a powder for the prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime's return is also planning to take anime fans to the past once again. With Satoru Gojo routinely winning popularity polls, the shonen series' most popular character has been given a new aesthetic via a hilarious image.

Satoru Gojo might be a teacher in the hallowed halls of Jujutsu Tech, but Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is planning to show what the blindfolded sensei looked like when he was a student. With creator Gege Akutami stating in the past that the creation of Gojo was an attempt to create an all-powerful character in the supernatural shonen series, fans will have the opportunity to see how the popular figure was once best friends with the current big bad of the series, Geto. Needless to say, expect some big moments in the flashback that will adapt some major moments from the Jujustu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's Wild Adventures

Alongside Gojo and Geto, the powerful cursed energy wielders will be joined by Shoko Ieri. While Shoko might be the weakest of the trio, she continues to play a role in the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise thanks to her role as a doctor in the spooky high school. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, Shoko has more than a few tricks up her sleeve that will most likely be shown in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season.

Aside from the Flashback Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to focus on the Shibuya Incident Arc, a major story featuring the present cast of the shonen series. While this storyline will see Yuji and company back in the forefront, expect some major moments for Gojo as well as the MAPPA anime turns the world upside down. In the manga by creator Gege Akutami, the story of Jujutsu Tech is looking to explore its grand finale.

