Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sets Date for Next Update

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally given fans the first look at what to expect with the upcoming Season 2 of the anime, and the series has already set a date for the new season's next major update as it kicks off a new countdown! When the first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series came to an end, it was surprisingly followed with its debut feature film rather than a full second season as fans had previously expected. It wasn't until long after the movie's release that a second season was confirmed to be in the works, and now thankfully it won't be too much longer until we find out more.

Jujutsu Kaisen finally gave fans a look at the now in the works Season 2 of the anime with its very first poster highlighting an adaptation of the Gojo's Past arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, and it has officially revealed that there will be some more news coming for the season as part of TOHO's upcoming 10th Anniversary special event on September 25th. With a countdown for the second season ending on 7:55pm on September 25 (JST), more Jujutsu Kaisen news is on the way!

The "JUJUTSU KAISEN" website has added a countdown to 7:55pm on September 25 (JST).



The TOHO animation 10th Anniversary Event's 'Finale Stage', which will feature many upcoming anime including JUJUTSU KAISEN, begins 6pm on September 25 (JST).https://t.co/bt6IkWRm3s — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) September 17, 2022

Unfortunately, there is no word on what this new information about the new episodes will be. Outside of being previously confirmed to be developed by Studio MAPPA for a release in 2023, there is still much to be learned about the new season's production. Potential returning staff, cast, and new additions to fill out some of the major new faces we'll be meeting in the new episodes need to be revealed as well. That means there's quite a lot to look forward to with this update as it will be some of the most concrete news we'll get on the new season overall.

The Gojo's Past arc will be one of the major arcs we'll see developed in the new season, and not only will fill in some of the gaps left by Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but will lead into something even bigger to follow. But with the new season coming next year, and our first major update not long before now, it's exciting to see what comes next! What are you hoping to see from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!