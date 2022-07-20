Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Teases Its Goal for Season Two

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest shows in anime, and there is no denying its popularity with fans. The team at MAPPA Studio has turned the show into a bonafide hit, and creator Gege Akutami already has more for the team to adapt. This means all eyes are on season two right now, and the team at MAPPA is now giving fans an idea of what goals they have for the new season.

The update was shared with fans lucky enough to make the Jujutsu Kaisen panel at Anime Expo. It was there the CEO of MAPPA appeared on stage with Hiroshi Seko, the anime's scriptwriter. Manabu Otsuka also spoke with producer Hiroaki Matsutani, and it was there the trio said they want Jujutsu Kaisen season two to be flashier than anything they've done yet.

According to Otsuka, the CEO says the team is paying close attention to fans overseas as they work on season two. The show is massive both in Japan and in nations all over the world. As anime becomes bigger globally, responses from fans internationally are more important than ever, and Otsuka says his team is honing in on that reviews.

As for season two itself, Matsutani chimed in and said his team wants Jujutsu Kaisen to become even flashier. It is important for MAPPA to keep the anime exciting, and that feeling will be taken to a new level in season two. And while the trio could not say anything too specific about the new season, they are asking fans to have patience as Jujutsu Kaisen's new episodes come to life behind the scenes.

At this point, fans have not been told when season two will go live, but Jujutsu Kaisen has a release window. The series is slated to make its comeback in 2023. Right now, MAPPA is focusing on Chainsaw Man as the much-anticipated series is set to drop this October. But once Denji has hit the screen, fans can expect Yuji and his friends to follow suit.

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen season two? What do you want to see from the anime's next batch of episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.