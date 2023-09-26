Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has really kicked off the true crux of the Shibuya Incident arc with the end of the anime's newest episode, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 10! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been setting the stage with the first few steps of the Shibuya Incident arc, and the newest episode of the series saw a major shift as Satoru Gojo was taken by surprise with Geto's secret plan and even more secret reveals. But as the fight continues, this is really only the start of the arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has some even bigger plans for the Shibuya Incident arc, and now the anime is about to showcase why this arc was such a high point for fans of Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It's still a mystery as to what could be coming next for the anime as it plans some big twists for Gojo, Yuji Itadori and the others, but fans can see the first look of what's coming with the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10. You can check it out below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 is titled "Pandemonium" and will be premiering on Thursday, September 21st in Japan before streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. As the title suggests, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is only to get more chaotic from this point on, so now is the best time to catch up with everything that's happened with the first two seasons and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming on Crunchyroll.

As for what's happening in the rest of the season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such, "Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

