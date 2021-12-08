Jujutsu Kaisen Overtakes Popularity Poll Thanks to Gojo

The story of Yuji Itadori might be one of the most popular anime series around in Jujutsu Kaisen, but Yuji himself isn’t the most popular character in his own Shonen series, with that honor being bequeathed to Gojo Satoru, the teacher to the protagonist who is normally seen wearing a blindfold. With the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 set to release in Japan at the end of this month, a new popularity poll for the series shows just how popular the teacher at Jujutsu Tech is in comparison to the other supernatural brawlers.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film that will act as the first movie for the Shonen franchise, is set to hit theaters in Japan later this year, will have plenty of screen time dedicated to Gojo, as the new story dives into the past of Jujutsu Tech before Yuji became the main man of the series. Following the tragic story of Yuta Okkotsu and his supernatural abilities which rely on his lost friend to lend him a helping hand, Gojo is given a slight makeover for the new film, wearing a white mask over his face rather than the traditional black one that we’ve come to know over the course of Gege Akutami’s Shonen series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared the results of the latest popularity poll conducted by LINE Research for “Who’s Your Favorite Character In Jujutsu Kaisen,” proving that Gojo Satoru is the most popular character among all age groups that follow the Shonen series that has become one of the biggest shows within the medium today:

https://twitter.com/kaikaikitan/status/1468153076422901761?s=20

While a North American release for the prequel movie of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be announced, it’s a surefire bet that we’ll see the students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech hit the West once again. With the upcoming Jump Festa set to have a panel dedicated to the franchise, fans are wondering not only if we’ll receive more news about the movie, but also if Studio MAPPA will confirm that a second season of the series is currently in the works.

What do you think of Gojo defeating every other character in this blow-out popularity poll? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.