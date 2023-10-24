Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils Season 2 Choso Statue

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season has upped the ante for Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech. With the arrival of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo has been captured in the Prison Realm, seeing the all-powerful teacher taken off the battlefield as a result. In the anime adaptation’s latest episode, we see Yuji battling against the blood-manipulating villain known as Choso, with the supernatural shonen aiming to highlight the foe with an upcoming figure displaying his unique ability.

The fight featuring Choso aiming to get revenge for the death of his brothers at the hands of Yuji Itadori has become one of the biggest anime brawls of 2023. MAPPA was able to put its animation skills on full display as the shonen protagonist fought against the villain in the subway station and then in a cramped bathroom. While Itadori found a way to mess with Choso’s blood manipulation abilities by adding some water to the equation. Unfortunately, Choso still had quite a few tricks up his sleeve and was seemingly able to pull off a victory and deliver a horrific blow to Yuji. In the final moments of the episode, it seems that something strange is happening to Choso despite his victory as he is recalling memories that he never experienced before.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Blood Manipulating FIgure

Jujutsu Kaisen will release its new Choso figure in July of next year, retailing for around $39 USD. While the Shibuya Incident Arc might have ended by that point in time in the summer of 2024, the after-effects of this latest storyline will be felt by the world of Jujutsu Kaisen for quite some time to come. Luckily, anime fans will have quite a few new battles to experience if MAPPA continues to adapt all the events of the original manga series.

https://twitter.com/ShopCrunchyroll/status/1714793523700965528

On top of the slick animation and choreography employed for the latest fight, Jujutsu Kaisen was able to put both Yuji and Choso’s powers on fully display in this latest brawl. While the villainous king of curses Sukuna has yet to take over Itadori’s body as a result of this latest conflict, it might only be a matter of time before we see the villain once again enter the battlefield to the detriment of both the heroes and villains alike.

Will you be looking to add this Choso figure to your collection next year? Do you think the fight between Yuji and Choso is the anime battle of 2023?