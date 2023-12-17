Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25 Cover Art Revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is gearing up for a pretty eventual year next year, and fans have gotten a cool new look at Sukuna with the cover art for Volume 25 of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been in the midst of a brutal new arc as the Culling Game has reached its climax with the final fights against Sukuna and Kenjaku. But as the manga continues through its latest arc, it's only a matter of time before the series heats up even further with its final fights if continues down its current path of total destruction across Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen's presentation during the Jump Festa 2024 came with some big updates for the next year of the manga. Not only did series creator Gege Akutami reveal that the manga will likely be coming to an end some time in 2024 if the current schedule continues, but the manga itself will be crossing over 90 million copies in circulation when Volume 25 of the manga hit shelves overseas beginning on January 4th. To celebrate, Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the cover art for Volume 25 that you can check out below.

How to Read Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25 has yet to reveal an international release date as of the time of this writing following its initial release in Japan, but it will be compiling Chapters 218-226. This will be the kickoff of the long awaited fight between Sukuna (who is now taking over Megumi Fushiguro's body) and Satoru Gojo. It's a fight that ended up having a much different kind of ending that fans had expected, and Yuji Itadori and the others have been scrambling ever since.

If you wanted to catch up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you can find the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and the rest of the back catalog with a paid subscription). They tease the first volume of the manga as such, "Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal…"

