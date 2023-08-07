Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies Gojo for Season 2's Shibuya Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is gearing up to come back later this month with the Shibuya Incident arc, and one awesome cosplay is helping Satoru Gojo get ready for what's coming his way! The anime's newest season started out the Summer with a special flashback into a very important time in Gojo's past. The Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga not only revealing how Suguru Geto ultimately chose his villainous path seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and more importantly, they also help to set up some big reveals coming in the future episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be taking a couple of weeks off for a break while the anime gets ready to start the Shibuya Incident arc in full later this month, and Gojo is just one of the major characters in the crosshairs for what's coming. But fans are readying Gojo for the next wave of episodes by taking matters into their own hands with the likes of artist yaizaperezs on TikTok showing off a cool new look for the fan favorite Gojo with some perfect cosplay to celebrate the strongest sorcerer! Check it out:

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the Shibuya Incident arc gets started, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

How are you liking Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!