Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen will finally be returning to screens with the highly anticipated Season 2 of the anime later this Summer, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for Nobara Kugisaki's big comeback! The anime adaptation taking on Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga was one of the most successful action anime debuts of the last few years, and that has fans eagerly waiting to see what is coming next in the second season after everything that happened in the anime's first round and debut movie. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has some explosive plans that will feature some of the biggest fights yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will also feature many more characters than seen in the anime's first season as it takes on the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs of the manga. While Yuji Itadori and the others won't be seen in the first arc's flashback, they'll be making their return with all of the huge fights coming in the Shibuya Incident. This of course includes Nobara as well, and one cosplay from artist @mahoualien on Instagram is ready for Nobara to take over the world again with a perfect take on the fighter! Check it out:

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres on July 6th in Japan as part of the upcoming new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Tackling both the Gojo's Past and Shibuya's Incident Arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga series, this new season will be running for two batches of episodes overall. Fans will be able to check out the newest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen as they air overseas with Crunchyroll this July, and you can currently find the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with the service as well if you wanted to catch up.

If you are jumping into Jujutsu Kaisen for the first time, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

