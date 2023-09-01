Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces Hilarious Horror Movie, Human Earthworm

The Shibuya Incident Arc will be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, arcs in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime. Bringing back the villains Geto and Mahito, the antagonists are assembling quite the force to take down Jujutsu Tech and work toward their goal of wiping non-cursed energy-wielders off the map. The series has some dark times ahead but Yuji Itadori is still able to inject some serious humor into the proceedings as he describes to Nobara a hilariously unbelievable movie he wants to see.

Jujutsu Kaisen has had its fair share of movie references in the past, as Yuji himself as been a major cinephile when he isn't fighting against curses or dealing with the villainous being known as Sukune inside of his own body. Wondering whether his friends would like to join him for a day at the cinema, Yuji breaks down a hilarious movie dubbed "Human Earthworm 4". The fourth entry in a series, the ridiculous movie premise revolves around a mad scientist who is transforming innocent bystanders into earthworm-like creatures. For this sequel film, the Human Earthworm is apparently struggling with romance entering his life as he struggles with the monster that he has become.

Jujutsu Earthworm

Yuji might have wanted to see the film, but he was initially sidetracked thanks to Nobara attempting to set him up on a date. At his previous high school, a classmate known as Ozawa was interested in Itadori and was hoping to get the opportunity to take their relationship to the next level. While Yuji turned down her advances, it might have been the right move considering what's to come for the shone protagonist.

Now I want to watch Earthworm Man after that passionate breakdown by Yuji. #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/2haZNsUgxs — Joshua Chiu (@JoshuaChiu1993) August 31, 2023

The Shibuya Incident Arc's beginning had more in store for Yuji and his friends, as they discovered that their classmate Mechamura was working in secret for the villains. Looking to warn his former friends and Gojo, Mechamura turned on Geto and Mahito by not only unleashing a bevy of puppets, but even his own supernatural mech suit. The latest episode ends with Mechamura preparing to unleash a major attack against Mahito, setting the stage for the major anime event.

Would you watch a real Human Earthworm movie? What has been your favorite movie reference in Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.