Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Shibuya Arc With X (Twitter) Emoji

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is finally back, guys. Earlier this summer, the show made a big comeback with Gojo's Past arc, and we have been waiting weeks for the series to return. After all, it promised to bring the Shibuya arc to life after years of waiting, and now Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating the launch with a special emoji.

Oh yeah, that is right. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has a new emoji on X (Twitter), and it brings Yuji Itadori into your feed.

As you can see below, all you have to do is post something on X (Twitter) with the hashtag '#jujutsukaisen". This will add a little emoji of Yuji to your message, so you can feel safe posting your reviews online. No one in their right mind would want to step on Yuji, and that will be made extra clear by the end of the Shibuya arc.

As for the new arc, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 kicked the whole thing off today with its new episode. The premiere gave fans a long-awaited update on Yuji and his team as they are asked to hunt down a mole in jujutsu society. By the end of the episode, we're given a clear picture of the person who's leaking intel to Geto's crew, and Mahito is ready to throw down with the mole after being double-crossed.

Obviously, the Shibuya arc is getting off to an intense start, and this X (Twitter) emoji is setting the right tone. Jujutsu Kaisen fans know the arc is only going to get wilder from here, so social media is going to be flooded with season two chatter soon. So if you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, we can only recommend you binge the series ASAP.

Want to start watching? Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is ongoing and can be read online through the Shonen Jump app. So for more details on Gege Akutami's hit series, you can read its synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

Are you ready for whatever Jujutsu Kaisen's new arc throws at you? Or are you still catching up on the anime?