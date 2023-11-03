Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Proves Sukuna Is the Ultimate Curse

There have been a number of shonen franchise featuring inner demons that plague the main characters, but there have been none quite like Sukuna of Jujutsu Kaisen fame. Maintaining the title of "the king of curses", the demon lying in wait in Yuji Itadori's body made a resurgence thanks to the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Re-emerging for the first time since the premiere season, Sukuna threw many fans for a loop when it came to just how powerful and dangerous he truly is.

So how does Sukuna come back into the fold? Following his battle with the villainous Choso, Yuji was knocked for a loop and was near death until a mysterious affliction befell the blood manipulation villain. Unconscious, Yuji was found by the two girls that Suguru Geto had saved earlier in their lives. Wanting to bring out the king of curses in an effort to eliminate the mysterious being that is currently puppeting Geto's dead body, the girls got more than they bargained for as Sukuna isn't exactly a friendly face regardless of what the pair did in feeding him another finger. With Jogo entering the scene as well, the heroes of Jujutsu Tech have a brand new problem on their hands that might be worse than Geto and his allies.

For those who might need a refresher, the two girls who are working in benefit of Geto are Nanako and Mimiko who first appeared in the Hidden Inventory Arc that kicked off season two. The two were cursed energy users who were nearly killed by the people of their community until Geto decided to save them by murdering those looking to harm the duo. Getting their hands on one of Sukuna's cursed fingers, they shove it down Yuji's throat in an effort to have the king of curses grant them a boon, but are both quickly dispatched as they garnered far more than they bargained for.

