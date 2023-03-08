Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gears Up for Nobara's Season 2 Return

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently hard at work on returning for Season 2 of the anime later this Summer, and one awesome anime cosplay is gearing up Nobara Kugisaki for her big return! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is slated as one of the new wave of anime coming later in the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and there is quite a lot to be excited for given how much has happened in Gege Akutami's original manga run since the first season of the anime came to an end. This includes some major standout moments from Nobara and the rest of the main trio of fighters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be introducing fans to a whole new wave of characters with even more intense fights coming in the next few arcs in the anime, and Nobara has some pretty huge moments that will likely shock fans before it's all said and done. Gearing up for Nobara's big role in everything to come in the new episodes, artist @ai_nurul on Instagram has tapped into Jujutsu Kaisen with some pitch perfect anime cosplay for the fierce heroine! Check it out:

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently slated to make its return to anime this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Slated to run for two cours of episodes in all, the second season has been confirmed to cover the next major arcs from Gege Akutami's manga series. Taking on the colloquially labeled "Gojo's Past" arc as well as the Shibuya Incident coming soon after, the second season will be the most intense wave of episodes for the anime to date.

If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's first season before the new episodes hit, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you hoping to see from Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about in and everything anime in the comments!