Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Posters Debut Young Nanami, New Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for season two, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on its premiere. This summer will mark the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen's television comeback, and it promises to introduce a long-awaited arc. We are finally going to see Gojo's Past arc come to life, and now, some new posters detailing its heroes have gone live.

The update was shared by Shueisha today as the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump hit shelves. It was there fans got a look at six different character posters for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. So if you want in on the surprise, you can check out the images below:

Hopefully JJK Anime officials release new character designs seperately in HQ tmr pic.twitter.com/mI0Sc4ERww — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) April 23, 2023

As you can see, the new character posters highlight new and old faces. It is easy to make out Nanami Kento thanks to his slouched shoulders and blonde hair. We can see him with other characters like Haibara and Mei as well as Utahime. There are also character posters here highlighting Misato Kuroi and Shui Kong. And of course, we have already seen the first looks of Gojo and Geto as teens.

These new posters show Jujutsu Kaisen fans who else they can expect to see when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 drops this summer. The show is slated to kickstart things with Gojo's big arc, and then things will heat up from there. After all, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime team has confirmed the Shibuya Incident arc is coming, so that major entry will wrap up the new season. Manga readers already know this second arc is one of the biggest in Jujutsu Kaisen period, so fans can look forward to MAPPA's take on the game-changing plot.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you do have time to catch up before its new season goes live. The show's first season is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the series is ongoing under Gege Akutami. Chapters are published weekly through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. And yes, the sites also have access to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the series' prequel centered on Yuta. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime also adapted the prequel into a movie with the same name, so you can find the film digitally or in stores right now.

What do think of these first looks at Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.