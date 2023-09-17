Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Choso's Bloody Power to Life: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the first real fight of the Shibuya Incident arc with Season 2's newest episode, and it gave fans the first glimpse at Choso's bloody manipulation powers! Choso was first introduced to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime during the first season as one of the Death Painting Wombs that Mahito and Geto had discovered during the chaos of the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc. But while we had seen two of the Death Painting Womb brothers making their move on Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki, Choso had been held back until now with Geto's real plan in motion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has officially kicked off the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga with Episode 8, and this episode saw Satoru Gojo fighting against Choso, Jogo, and Hanami as one of the first real fights of the arc. It's here that fans got to see Choso's Blood Manipulation Cursed Technique in motion, and while it didn't have any real impact against Gojo, it's a sign of what we'll see from Choso in the anime next.

What's Next for Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 sees Jogo, Hanami, and Choso use the people trapped within the Shibuya station as ways to limit Gojo's use of his Cursed Technique powers. Not caring about any of the people caught in the crossfire of their respective techniques (and even actively killing people just for the fun of it), Choso starts the fight with a bloody straight shot launched at Gojo. But we'll see much more of this bloody technique as the Death Painting Womb brother continues through the episodes.

This is only the beginning of the violence we'll be seeing in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's episodes, and Yuji is currently in the mix in his own fight as well. Gojo and Yuji are only two of the fighters we'll see in action, so now is the best time to catch up with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as it releases Season 2's new episodes through the end of the Summer and into the Fall 2023 anime schedule.

How are you liking the start of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!