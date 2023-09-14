Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Baffles Fans with Episode 8 Animation: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season two has gone live with episode eight, and its take on Yuji vs Grasshopper has left netizens disgruntled.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not ones who settle. In the wake of season one, the supernatural series left fans with high expectations of what was to come. So far, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has lived up to that hype for fans across the globe. However, there have been some stumbles along the way, and Jujutsu Kaisen just hit a big roadblock with its most recent episode.

Over in Japan, the most recent update from Jujutsu Kaisen has gone live, and it kickstarts the Shibuya arc in earnest. The eighth episode of season two ends with Gojo meeting up with Mahito's gang, but before the showdown starts, there is another battle going on. Yuji finds himself taking on a grasshopper curse, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans were anxious to see the fight.

After all, the battle features some of Yuji's best hand-to-hand combat in the series, and Studio MAPPA does not slack with action scenes. However, netizens are saying the scene fell short of their hopes. Some have gone as far as saying the fight is totally unwatchable, but you will have to decide if that is true yourself.

As you can see above, the fight sequence is pretty true to the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga, but there is one thing in the way. The scene itself is impacted by dimming, color desaturation, and ghosting. When Yuji begins trading blows with the curse, there is almost a haze over the screen, and this unfocused action has left plenty of fans upset.

However, there is a good reason for the dimming, and it is not something Studio MAPPA could simply forego. The visual changes made to this fight were all done in the name of network standards. In Japan, televised anime must dampen intense action sequences with dimming and ghosting to lower potential seizure risks. Shows like Pokemon learned the hard way that frame rates and over saturation can prompt seizures in audiences across Japan. As these incidents rose, guidelines were put in place for studios in hopes of preventing mass seizures, and that is why Jujutsu Kaisen had to make change to Yuji vs Grasshopper.

Clearly, Studio MAPPA had to give with this fight sequence, but fans are hopeful a version of the feud will surface someday without all its edits. After all, Yuji really shows off his strength while fighting Grasshopper, and fans would love to see the showdown in all its original glory.

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen beatdown? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!