Jujutsu Kaisen Star Hypes Season 2’s Biggest Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting a second season, and honestly? Who can be surprised by that? The show was a huge hit upon its debut, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has further proven its popularity with box office totals. Not long ago, the news about season two went live officially, and fans have been buzzing ever since. And now, a certain actor is making fans freak even more after breaking their silence on the Shibuya Incident arc that’s on the horizon.

The whole thing came to light after Jujutsu Kaisen made the big announcement about season two. Over in Japan, the anime held a special stream in theaters where fans watched the Japanese cast celebrate the news. It was there Takahiro Sakurai was asked about the announcement, and he said the following: “I can’t wait to seal Gojo Satoru on October 31st.”

Of course, the comment got everyone going, and it isn’t hard to imagine why. Sakurai voices Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, and manga readers know his prints are all over the Shibuya Incident arc. Given the pacing of season one, fans have assumed this big arc would go down in season two, so Sakura just confirmed the suspicion for everyone.

Now, the big question remaining has to do with what else Jujutsu Kaisen season two will adapt. If the series gets a two-cour order, it seems likely the anime will need to cover more content than just the Shibuya Incident arc. This has fans crossing their fingers for a mini-arc all about Gojo’s past with Geto, and we’ll admit we are wishing for the same. There is no such thing as too much Gojo, after all… unless you happen to be a cursed spirit.

