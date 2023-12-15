Jujutsu Kaisen Animated Long-Awaited, Fan Favorite Scene

Yuji Itadori is finally able to come into his own with the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has proven Mahito to be a menace. The cursed villain has been taking some major players off the map while torturing Yuji Itadori thanks to his power level and ability to manipulate human souls. In the latest episode, despite Mahito gaining a massive power-up, the boy who harbors the king of the curses inside of himself is able to finally get revenge. After witnessing the deaths of Nanami and Nobara at the hands of Mahito, a long-awaited, cathartic moment for anime fans has arrived.

The Shibuya Incident Arc has been one of the most dire arcs in anime history, seeing the villains gain some massive success and the heroes attempting to claw their way out of their predicament now that Gojo has been trapped inside the Prison Realm. While Suguru Geto might be the main big bad, Mahito has been the antagonist on the frontlines, murdering countless humans as a part of this dark storyline. Yuji has been almost killed by Mahito more times than we can count at this point, and despite being joined by Todo, Itadori found himself pushed against the wall. Finding strength inside of himself, Yuji takes on the role of hunter as Mahito flees for his life.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Wolf Hunts The Rabbit

Despite Mahito's threat level, and the new transformation he gained in the latest episode, Yuji appears far scarier than we've ever seen him before. Thanks to the fight, Itadori receives a blow that tears open his cheek, revealing his teeth. Gege Akutami originally portrayed this scene with Yuji Itadori as a wolf, hunting Mahito as a rabbit, and Studio MAPPA was able to translate the encounter perfectly.

Mahito runing like a stray dog while Yuji just walking towards him like a predator

Now that switched real fast prey to predator to predator prey pic.twitter.com/x0s2QECs2y — Jaeger (@ParasiticEager) December 14, 2023

There are only a scant few episodes left in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, but the anime adaptation is still throwing massive curveballs at viewers. This episode, despite Yuji making a big comeback, sees Mahito joined by Geto as Suguru enters the battlefield and offers to aid his ally before the credits roll. However the Shibuya Incident Arc ends, the finale is sure to be an eye-popping one if the past episodes are any indication.

