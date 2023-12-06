Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sees Sukuna Stand Trial at Last

Jujutsu Kaisen has been working its way through the final fights against Sukuna and Kenjaku, and it's revealed that one of the last ditch effort plans to defeat Sukuna was for Hiromi Higuruma to put him on trial! Higuruma was introduced during the Culling Game arc as one of the new Jujutsu Sorcerers whose abilities were activated thanks to everything that happened during the Shibuya Incident, and Yuji Itadori's first confrontation with him showcased just how different of an opponent Higuruma would be. With a technique that forbids violence yet could provide a way to kill Sukuna, Higuruma is key to their big plans moving forward.

Higuruma ended up becoming an ally to Yuji and the others when he discovered that Yuji both confessed to the millions of people he helped to kill during the Shibuya Incident, but was also innocent as Sukuna was the real culprit behind it all. It's this that Higuruma and Yuji decide to exploit with their plan to take on Sukuna as Yuji urges Higuruma to go for the death penalty judgment from Judgeman. But instead of taking a chance at putting Sukuna on trial, Yuji's plan instead is to re-do his own trial.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen 244: Sukuna on Trial

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 reveals that before Gojo's fight with Sukuna, Yuji and the others were busy preparing potential backup plans should Gojo lose. One of these plans was for Higuruma to use his Domain Expansion to confiscate Sukuna's technique and go for the death penalty to get the Executioner's Sword to fight against the curse. But the problem is that with everything that Higuruma knows about Sukuna, it'd be hard to pin all of those deaths on Sukuna himself and get a confirmed death penalty.

But Yuji's new plan is to re-do the trial for him, but involve Sukuna so Higuruma could potentially pin the crimes on Sukuna. As the chapter comes to an end, Higuruma is about to bring Sukuna into the trial but it's clear that the Curse isn't afraid of this at all. This is a big swing from a technique that could end up bringing down Sukuna, but as we've seen so far, Sukuna has way more up his sleeves than expected.

