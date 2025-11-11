Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Has a Much Bigger Problem Than Previous Seasons

Jujutsu Kaisen fans can’t wait for the upcoming Season 3, which is scheduled to be released in January as part of the Winter 2026 lineup. The manga already reached its conclusion in September last year, and the anime won’t be far behind either. MAPPA only keeps getting better with the animation after each Jujutsu Kaisen season, which is why expectations regarding the upcoming Season 3 are greater than ever. Not only that, but it’s also crucial to the story for setting up the final arc, which features the battle against the main villains. The Shibuya Incident Arc in Season 2 features some of the most brutal moments in the anime, which considerably changed the Jujutsu world. The upcoming season will highlight the aftermath of the brutal incident and explain the shift in power within Jujutsu society.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only that, but we will also learn more about the true intentions of Yuta Okkotsu, who finally returned to Japan, but as an enemy, at least on the surface. The Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution film features a recap of the Shibuya Incident Arc and also unveils the first two episodes of Season 3, which adapt Itadori’s Extermination Arc from the manga. The arc will be focused on Yuta, Yuji Itadori, Choso, and a new villain who has grabbed all the attention on social media. However, while the reviews and fans’ reactions to the episodes have been positive so far, there’s also a major concern regarding the season’s pacing that many fail to realize.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Might Suffer From Poor Pacing

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has to adapt a lot more chapters than the previous seasons. Season 3 is expected to be released in two parts and will likely adapt the entire Culling Game. While the episode count hasn’t been released, there is a high possibility it will have a maximum of 26 episodes as per the standard. However, this means that MAPPA will have to squeeze in 84 chapters in just one season. The first season had a steady pace by adapting 64 chapters up until the Death Painting Arc.

Compared to the first season, Season 2 had a somewhat similar pacing, even with 73 chapters, since it didn’t include Juju Strolls. However, Season 3 will face a major problem if the episode count isn’t at least 30 or if the later parts of the Culling Game Arc are left for Season 4. According to @Go_Jover on X, a famous account known for sharing all kinds of updates on Jujutsu Kaisen, it was confirmed that the second episode of Season 3 ends on Chapter 144, adapting 7 chapters in two episodes, which is a steady pace.

However, the problem will arise in Episodes 3 and 4, which are expected to adapt 14 chapters of the Perfect Preparation Arc. This means that some of the scenes might be compromised to rush the anime toward the Culling Game. Season 2 sparked major controversies regarding the unhealthy working conditions in MAPPA, which resulted in a production meltdown. Adapting several chapters in one episode means even more work for the animators, which is why the series is again at risk of creating another wave of dissatisfaction toward the studio.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!