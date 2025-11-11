Jujutsu Kaisen Cracks Down on New Movie Leaks & Piracy: “A Crime”

Jujutsu Kaisen is now screening a new movie event in Japan, and the studio behind it all is cracking down on all of the leaked clips from the film that have made their way online. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be officially making its full return to screens next January, but fans are going to be treated to an early premiere for the new season as part of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. This new movie event features the first two episodes of the new season, and those who have been in attendance in Japan have started to share their favorite moments online.

While Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been praising the new movie event ahead of the third season’s full premiere early next year, the studio behind it all is not taking it lightly that social media has been filled with lots of clips of fans recording their favorite moments. Sharing an official statement with their social media, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen are making sure that everyone is aware that it is a violation of copyright law and considered a crime, “To ensure that everyone can enjoy the film with peace of mind, we kindly ask that you absolutely refrain from acts such as unauthorized recording and posting without permission.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Addresses New Movie Piracy

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

“It has been confirmed that images and videos illegally recorded during screenings of the currently released film ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: The Movie ‘Shibuya Incident – Special Edition’ × ‘Death Painting Wandering – Advance Screening” have been posted online,” the official statement reads. “The act of illegally recording movies in theaters constitutes a crime under the ‘Act on the Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Movies’ (Movie Piracy Prevention Act). Furthermore, uploading such illegally recorded footage to platforms like X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and others violates copyright law.”

“Violations of the Movie Piracy Prevention Act and the Copyright Act may result in penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both,” the statement continues. “To ensure that everyone can enjoy the film with peace of mind, we kindly ask that you absolutely refrain from acts such as unauthorized recording and posting without permission.” But thankfully it’s not going to be too much longer before the movie event makes its way out of Japan either, so fans just need to be a little more patient to avoid any trouble.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, as it is being released in theaters outside of Japan, will be launching in the United States and Canada on December 5th. The film event will also be coming to IMAX theaters even earlier as part of a special one-night only screening (across 100 IMAX screens) on December 3rd. But if you are unable to catch the film or early premiere when they hit, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is going to be airing next January.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Part 1 will be making its full debut on January 8th in Japan, and Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes in other territories as soon as they hit. It’s also where you can catch up with everything that has happened in the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film so far, so you should make sure you’re up to date for it all.

