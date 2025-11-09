3 Things Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Should Look Forward to in 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime and manga series of recent times, which is why even after more than a year has passed since the main story’s ending, fans are always treated to new projects. Gege Akutami’s manga began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018 and gained massive popularity after the anime’s debut in 2020. 2023 was by far the most promising year for the series, with the release of the anime’s second season and Gojo’s return in the manga when the battle of the strongest commences. The manga’s ending was considered rushed by many, but that didn’t affect its popularity at all.

2025 has been another exciting year for fans, with several new pieces of information about the upcoming Season 3 and the Shibuya Incident Arc compilation film, which will also include the first two episodes from the upcoming season. The anime has yet to adapt the full story, so it will continue for the next few years, while the creator has endless possibilities to expand the story through sequels and spin-offs. As the year draws near its end, fans await all the exciting things the series has to offer in 2026.

3) More Announcements Regarding Spin-Offs and New Projects

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In September this year, the official X handle of Jujutsu Kaisen PR unveiled that the series will release an official spin-off novel written by renowned horror writer Yumeaki Hirayama. While the details about the project are unknown, the series won’t keep fans waiting without any updates for more than a year. Apart from new updates on the spin-off novel, we can also expect more exciting news regarding the series, since each year offers something interesting to fans.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Will End Next Year

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

September 2025 brought a major surprise to fans with a sequel titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by the original creator, Gege Akutami, and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin during a time of chaos, as Japan is constantly facing the threat of a major war after 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, have taken refuge there. The manga is currently being serialized in WSJ, but was originally planned as a short series, so it’s expected to reach its conclusion six months after its debut.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is One of the Most Anticipated Anime of 2026

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The hype around Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is greater than ever, as the anime is scheduled to be released in January 2026. The upcoming season will adapt the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation arcs before moving on to the highly anticipated Culling Game. The season will introduce several new characters and feature some of the most thrilling fights in the series. We will also learn about Yuta Okkotsu’s true motives as he returns to Japan and swears to kill Yuji Itadori. The Culling Game is the second-to-last arc of the series, which will set up the finale and unveil the plans of Kenjaku and Ryomen Sukuna.

