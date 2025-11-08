Jujutsu Kaisen Execution Reviews Roar Online: “Never Seen Anything Like It”

Jujutsu Kaisen’s next movie might not have an entirely original story, continuing the series, such as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, but it is giving MAPPA enthusiasts a first look at the upcoming third season. While much of the film will focus on revisiting the second season’s Shibuya Incident Arc, it also houses the first episodes of the Culling Game Arc. While season three hits the small screen next January and Execution comes to the U.S. next month, fans in Japan have had the chance to catch the Jujutsu Kaisen film in theaters with some serious thoughts to share.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution houses the first two episodes of the upcoming third season, seeing Yuji Itadori dealing with the fallout created by the Shibuya Incident Arc. In typical MAPPA fashion, the production house has put in the work to create some stunning visuals for this new theatrical outing. X User “SpeedyonSpeed” stated that “the episodes flow naturally and look stunning throughout, with more than a few sequences of seriously stunning animation.” X User “Viatrent2x” stated that the “animation is insane with each frame and action scene being on par with season 2’s peak.” Reports have also arrived from Japanese theater-goers, as they stated that season three appears to overshadow the impressive second season, with the battle between Choso and newcomer Naoya. The Naoya/Choso fight is described as the “best-directed and most visually stunning sequence” of the series.

What is The Culling Game?

MAPPA

While it might be difficult to surpass the frantic and engaging pace of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the Culling Game is going to give it a shot. Thanks to Suguru Geto awakening countless cursed energy users across the world, the world is now fit to the brim with potential combatants for this twisted tournament. Geto wants these combatants to fight in an effort so that he can gain even more power, hoping to ingest the victor as he has done with countless curses over the years. Yuji Itadori and his allies, who survived season two, are set to be dragged into this fight, but they are in a far weaker position this time around.

Thanks to Sukuna unleashing his terror upon Shibuya, killing quite a few innocents in the process, Jujutsu Tech has taken the extreme measure of calling for Yuji’s execution. Unfortunately for Itadori, his official would-be executioner has been chosen and it’s someone that anime fans should be familiar with. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 star Yuta Okkotsu has finally made his debut on the television series, originally only appearing in the supernatural shonen series’ prequel film. Yuji is no slouch in the power department, but he might meet his match when he comes face-to-face with Yuta. We’ll experience the first fight between Yuta and Yuji when it arrives in theaters on December 5th.

